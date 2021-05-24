This week on One Off The List, we’ve compiled a list of the best PC game errors

When you pilot a Cessna 208 light aircraft into the abyss, the abyss pilots also into you. Or it squashes you down to a microscopic point of geometry and the game crashes. I don’t remember. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 offers some of the most dazzling vistas in PC gaming. The earth is accurately recreated from bonkers amounts of mapping data. But in some cases the numbers are a bit off and what ought to be a patch of ordinary countryside turns into a gargantuan sinkhole, the kind you’d see appearing in a Christopher Nolan movie. Only slightly more unnerving than the otherworldly monolith of Melbourne’s suburbs that also appeared in the game.