newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A new sheet for the treatment of migraine? The UCSD Health trial looks at the effectiveness of cannabis

By Eden Nelson
compsmag.com
 4 days ago

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light. News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Migraines produce symptoms that often are intense and debilitating. They cause severe throbbing or pulsating headaches, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea and sometimes vomiting and/or extreme sensitivity to light and sound. A migraine attack can last for hours or even days.

www.compsmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsd#Economy#Pain Treatment#Migraine Headaches#Clinical Research#Health Research#Ucsd Health#The La Jolla Light#Uc San Diego Health#The News Highlights A#The Farm Bureau#Aca#Trello#Asian#Cincinnati Insurance#Brand Name#Cannabis Products#Acute Migraines#Treatments#Free Migraines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

A peptide that allows cannabis-derived drugs to relieve pain without side effects

An international team, led by researchers from Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona, Spain, David Andreu and Rafael Maldonado, has developed a peptides family that allows delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main component of Cannabis sativa, to fight pain in mice without side effects. The study, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, was carried out together with researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ??the University of Barcelona, and the University of Lisbon.
Medical & Biotechthefreepress.ca

Canadian maker of promising mRNA vaccine looks to test it against Pfizer in new trial

A homegrown mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 shows promising results in its first small trial and its maker is hoping to test it directly against the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics says its vaccine produced no serious adverse events and developed good antibodies against COVID-19 that “compare favourably” with the two mRNA vaccines already on the market from Pfizer and Moderna.
HealthGwinnett Daily Post

HEALTH: The difference between pain relievers, treatment for cholesterol

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medicine. Is it similar to Vicodin and Percocet? Is it more effective? How are the side effects compared with other prescription pain relievers?
Diseases & Treatmentslabroots.com

Cannabis May Reduce Pain in Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia

An Italian researcher found that long-term use of various cannabis products, including herbal cannabis and oil extracts, may be linked to improvements in pain and other symptoms among patients with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia when taken in combination with their prescribed medications. For the study, the researchers used data from medical reports...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves First Dual Therapy for Acute and Preventive Treatment of Migraine

Rimegepant is indicated for adult patients with episodic migraines. Officials with the FDA have approved rimegepant 75 mg (Nurtec ODT; Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.) for dual therapy of acute migraines and the preventative treatment of migraines in adults. According to Biohaven, the drug product is the first medication approved for both uses.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

A more effective at-home treatment for IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects up to 10% of the U.S. population and costs upwards of $1 billion a year in medical bills and lost productivity, according to Penn clinical psychologist Melissa Hunt, who has spent 15 years studying the condition. "It's an incredibly costly disorder that can be incredibly...
Mental Healthtechnewsinc.com

The Health Survey promises and risks alternative treatments

Laurent, 56, had a phobia. It was impossible for him to take the elevator. In a hypnosis session, by linking his anxiety to positive mental images, he overcame his claustrophobia. Anne, a mother trapped in her own obsessive rituals, freed herself from obsessive-compulsive disorder (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) in five weeks of behavioral and cognitive therapy (CBT). Emmanuel, 53, who suffers from attachment disorders associated with feeling abandoned, pauses her psychoanalysis of trying eye movement therapy (EMDR), which should alleviate her fears several months later.
Diseases & Treatmentsthefreshtoast.com

Treating Dementia With Cannabis: What Patients And Caregivers Should Know

While more research is needed, there are some promising results indicating that patients affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia may benefit from using medical cannabis. For anyone going through the aging process, the thought of forgetting their life or precious memories associated with loves ones can be debilitating. But new studies on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) are finding surprising new ways to raise quality-of-life in the later years and what medicines can help patients experiencing the debilitating disease — right now.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a more effective at-home treatment for common bowel diseases

In a new study from the University of Pennsylvania, researchers found a more effective at-home treatment for common gut diseases. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects up to 10% of the U.S. population. Yet typical treatments—often called “treatment as usual” by the field—don’t tend to succeed. They usually ask people to adopt restrictive diets, keep symptom diaries, and reduce stress.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

7 Strategies to Head Off Migraine Treatment Failure

There are many factors that your neurologist or primary care doctor must evaluate when recommending a treatment plan for migraine. Among them are how often you have migraine attacks, the severity of your headache pain, and any other symptoms you have in addition to headache. Your health history, including any...
Pharmaceuticalshealthleadersmedia.com

The drug trial that could actually produce COVID treatments

Most of the scientific trials looking for drugs to use against Covid-19 were crap. They either weren’t randomized—they didn’t compare people who get a drug to similar people who don’t—or they were statistically underpowered, with too few subjects to draw any real conclusions. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after...
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Important effects of cbd vape on health

Introduction Vaping is one of the most effective and popular ways to use CBD. With such a diverse range of… Read More….. The post Important effects of cbd vape on health first appeared on Cannabis Law Report. Excerpt only …. Source : Important effects of cbd vape on health. reposted...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Highlights New Animal Study Showing Effectiveness Of Psychedelic Drug DMT In Treatment Of Stroke

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the "Company" or "Algernon") is pleased to highlight an independent research study from the University of Szeged in Hungary describing the use of N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") in improving outcomes in a rat stroke model. A preprint of the study was published on May 20, 2021 in the journal Neuropharmacology.
Cancerthebossmagazine.com

Cannabis: Does it Offer Health Benefits?

If there is one substance you hear about a lot right now it is cannabis. Some people are against the use of this ‘drug’ while others swear their life has been improved by using by-products of the cannabis sativa plant. So, are there studies and science to back up the claims that cannabis offers health benefits? Indeed, there is evidence that this natural plant and the cannabinoids it contains may offer health benefits. So, let’s take a closer look.