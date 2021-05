The Xbox Series X has reportedly picked up a huge exclusive, though it may not surprise anyone. It's early into the life of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but so far the former is continuing where the PS4 left off and is trouncing the latter in exclusives. Right now, the Xbox Series X doesn't have a single notable exclusive while the PS5 has Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Returnal, and soon Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Later this year, the Xbox Series X will finally add to its offering with Halo Infinite, which is bigger than every aforementioned PS5 exclusive. And according to a new report, it will add to this with Starfield, another huge release, not long after.