2051 AD. Your life

Graduation season is upon us and while it’s been a fair few years since I walked across the stage at my University, I would hope that I’m still with it enough to recommend some killer graduation gift ideas. Shopping for a recent graduate is somehow both easy and challenging: They need pretty much everything (especially if they’re moving into a new apartment or starting a new job), but also hardly ever mention anything specific when you ask them what they need. In their defense, they were probably in the middle of studying for a final when you called!