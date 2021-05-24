newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Putting country over 'King Trump' is what Americans should stand for

The Ohio GOP has censured U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez and would like him to resign (“Ohio GOP calls on Gonzalez to resign,” May 8). But It doesn’t seem that Rep. Gonzalez is being judged on how well he supported the Republican platform and its programs or whether he has represented his district to the satisfaction of its voters. (His re-election percentage was high). It appears the sole criteria for the actions taken against him was that he refused to express dedicated loyalty to Donald Trump. This has now become a litmus test for many politicians. Pledging blind allegiance to one person has replaced the previous standard of pledging allegiance to God, country and family.

