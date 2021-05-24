Catholic Daughters of the Americas announces scholarship winner

I met Constance Shimek when I was a freshman in high school, in December of 2011. I was volunteering at a breast cancer fundraising event for the breast health coalition that was once part of the Rinehart Clinic, and both Constance and I were bidding on the same horseback riding helmet. I hadn’t ridden horses in years but was always looking for the opportunity to be around horses, plus it was a cute velvet helmet! Constance and I got to talking, and we shared horseback riding stories, and I mentioned how much I miss riding. Constance had just met me, but she paused, looked at me and exclaimed “well I have the perfect little lady you can spend time with!” This complete stranger, who had just met some young teenager, opened up her home & property to me. The sparkle in her eye when she told me about her life, and most importantly her horses, made me feel right at home. This was just the beginning of the constant support and undivided attention Constance shared with me, as a mentor, former 4H leader and friend.