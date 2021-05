In ELLE's Office Hours column, we ask women in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this May we spoke with Cynthia Choi, Co-Founder of Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit reporting center that has been tracking the growing number of incidents against the Asian community since last year. Below, Choi shares with ELLE why she believes hate crimes against Asians will continue to be an issue long after the pandemic is over—and how "starting small" can be a catalyst for big change.