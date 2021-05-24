Nick and the Jonai at the Billboards
Nicholas Jerry Jonas hosted the Billboards, and I enjoy imagining that his parents actually REALLY wanted to name him Jerry Jonas until they realized it would forever yoke him to hokey jokes about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. And that is legit. Especially if you’re a Dallas-born Cowboys fan who lives closer to NY Giants territory, as he is. Have I hurled enough words at you? Great! Let’s kick it to his questionable clothes in the slideshow.www.gofugyourself.com