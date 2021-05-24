newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, NE

Arrest follows traffic stop

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 3:45 a.m., May 23, Daniel H. Ramos, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Jackson and Broad Streets, Fremont Police reported.

fremonttribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Police#Traffic Stop#Fremont Police#Driving#Broad Streets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 LBs of marijuana in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages.
Nebraska Statechadronradio.com

Fremont Police Fatally Wound Suspect Who Shot At Them

Authorities in eastern Nebraska say Fremont police fatally shot a man Friday afternoon after he fired at them. 33-year old Aaron Schneider of Fremont died at a local hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol, which is conducting the investigation, says the shooting occurred as police responded about 3:30 to a report of a man with a gun and threatening to harm himself.
Nebraska Statewnax.com

Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department. The incident occurred Friday afternoon, at approximately 3:25 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself. Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.
Nebraska Statehuskeradio.com

Police ID Nebraska man shot and killed by officers Friday

Authorities have identified the Nebraska man who was shot and killed by police Friday after he fired at officers. The Nebraska State Patrol said 33-year-old Aaron Schneider was the man who died after the encounter with officers. The State Patrol said the shooting happened Friday afternoon when officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself at a home in Fremont. The State Patrol said Schneider came out of the home with a gun and fired at least one shot before officers returned fire. Schneider was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were injured.
Fremont, NENorfolk Daily News

Man killed in shootout with Fremont police

A man was shot and killed by Fremont police after firing at officers Friday. The shooting occurred after officers responded at about 3:25 p.m. to reports of a man threatening to harm himself at a home in southeast Fremont, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol. A...
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

NSP Investigating Fremont Police Officer-Involved Shooting

MAY 14, 2021 (FREMONT, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department. The incident occurred Friday afternoon, at approximately 3:25 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself. Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.
Fremont, NENews Channel Nebraska

Suspect dead after shooting in Fremont Friday

FREMONT, Neb. - Fremont Police confirmed that a suspect has died in a shooting in Fremont Friday. Authorities have not released the suspect's name, but they did confirm the suspect was a 33-year-old man. Fremont Police said the suspect shot at officers. Officers then fired back, according to police reports,...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 6:50 p.m., May 12, Jasmine B. Hernandez, 35, of Hastings was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported. She was also charged with speeding and having expired in-transit decals.
California StateWALB 10

2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials said 35-year-old Adam Price was arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police were looking for the man after his two children were found dead inside his home on Sunday morning. The two children have been identified as 3-year-old Theodore Price and 5-year-old Emily Price.
Nebraska StateWOWT

Fremont Police shoot suspect they say fired weapon at scene

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers are investigating a Friday shooting in southwest Fremont involving local police. The Fremont Police Department said in a release Friday evening that they were called at 3:25 p.m. to a residence, located in the 200 block of South Clarmar Avenue, where an armed man was threatening to harm himself.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

WATCH NOW: Suspect shot in Friday afternoon incident

A suspect was shot after he fired at least one shot from a weapon Friday afternoon in the 200 block of south Clarmar Avenue in Fremont. Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to a residence in that area, where a man was threatening to harm himself with a weapon.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 8:45 p.m., May 12, Carlos A. Pineda-Aguilar, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Police: Nebraska man who fired at officers fatally shot

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say police fatally shot a Nebraska man who fired at officers. The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. Friday at a home in southeast Fremont. The Omaha World-Herald reports that authorities say a preliminary investigation found that Aaron Schneider, 33, of Fremont came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died. The investigation remains ongoing. No officers were hurt.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

WATCH NOW: Area secure after report of shots fired

After a report of gunfire, Fremont Police say the 200 block of South Clarmar Avenue is secure late Friday afternoon. Lt. Shane Wimer of the Fremont Police Department said the area is secure and there is no threat to the public. The crime scene was still active as police waited for the Nebraska State Patrol to come and conduct an investigation.
Nebraska Statekticradio.com

Name Released in Fremont Police Officer-Involved Shooting

MAY 15, 2021 (FREMONT, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is now able to release the name of the subject involved in the Fremont Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Fremont. The deceased male is identified as Aaron Schneider, 33, of Fremont. The investigation remains ongoing. MAY...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Police video after shots fired

WATCH NOW: Area secure after report of shots fired. After a report of gunfire, Fremont Police say the 200 block of South Clarmar Avenue is secur…