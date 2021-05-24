Arrest follows traffic stop

Authorities have identified the Nebraska man who was shot and killed by police Friday after he fired at officers. The Nebraska State Patrol said 33-year-old Aaron Schneider was the man who died after the encounter with officers. The State Patrol said the shooting happened Friday afternoon when officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself at a home in Fremont. The State Patrol said Schneider came out of the home with a gun and fired at least one shot before officers returned fire. Schneider was taken to a hospital where he died. No officers were injured.