Arrest follows traffic stop

MAY 14, 2021 (FREMONT, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department. The incident occurred Friday afternoon, at approximately 3:25 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself. Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.