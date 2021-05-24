Wilson Police reportedly find meth after call about suspicious person
Wilson Police Department officers reportedly found meth after receiving a call about a suspicious individual. Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said officers allegedly received a call about a suspicious woman in the area of 11th and Ash. After officers spoke to the woman, they reportedly found that she had one felony warrant and a couple of misdemeanor warrants. Officers then allegedly found that the woman had methamphetamine on her.www.ardmoreite.com