Wilson, OK

Wilson Police reportedly find meth after call about suspicious person

Daily Ardmoreite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson Police Department officers reportedly found meth after receiving a call about a suspicious individual. Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley said officers allegedly received a call about a suspicious woman in the area of 11th and Ash. After officers spoke to the woman, they reportedly found that she had one felony warrant and a couple of misdemeanor warrants. Officers then allegedly found that the woman had methamphetamine on her.

