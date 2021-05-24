New Showrooms At Two Rivers Art Gallery, in Chiloquin!

Klamath Falls, OR May 7th 2021 – Klamath Kinetic Challenge 2021 is actually happening, Saturday June 26th and Sunday June 27th. See www.Klamathkinetic.org for complete schedule. If you’ve had your head in the sand the last sixteen years (yes, I said 16 Years!) you may not know what a Kinetic Sculpture Race is. Well, Kinetic Sculptures are homemade, human powered vehicles able to travel (with any luck) over land, sand, muck, rocks and, oh yeah, water. They carry one, two, four or more people. The race is to see if these fantastic creations are able to negotiate the course. Awards are given for engineering/construction, art, speed and many other frivolous achievements. The Race is really a Festival put on FOR THE FUN of all involved, including spectators.