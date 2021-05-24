Natti Natasha Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Vida Isabelle
Congrats to new mother Natti Natasha! The Dominican reggaetonera gave birth to her daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22. Raphy Pina was a beaming proud papa in his Instagram post. Proud father Raphy Pina first uploaded a picture of Vida Isabelle’s birth chart on Instagram. “Full of Vida!” he wrote in Spanish. Natasha added, “Hello, I’m Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez. I was born on May 5, 2021 at 8:41AM in Miami. I weighed 6.8 lbs with 20″ and I had a natural birth. My parents say that I have a lot of ti@s that love me and enjoyed this process. Thanks for the love.”wearemitu.com