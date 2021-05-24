newsbreak-logo
Natti Natasha Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Vida Isabelle

By Lucas Villa
 4 days ago
Congrats to new mother Natti Natasha! The Dominican reggaetonera gave birth to her daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22. Raphy Pina was a beaming proud papa in his Instagram post. Proud father Raphy Pina first uploaded a picture of Vida Isabelle’s birth chart on Instagram. “Full of Vida!” he wrote in Spanish. Natasha added, “Hello, I’m Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez. I was born on May 5, 2021 at 8:41AM in Miami. I weighed 6.8 lbs with 20″ and I had a natural birth. My parents say that I have a lot of ti@s that love me and enjoyed this process. Thanks for the love.”

