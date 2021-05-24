newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Fallen Soldier From Rome Will Be Honored By NASCAR Memorial Day Weekend

By Cindy McMullen
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race Memorial Day Weekend will include a fallen service member from Rome as he will be memorialized for his ultimate sacrifice. The seventh annual NASCAR Salutes together with Coca-Cola will feature 600 'Miles of Remembrance' at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, May 30, at 6PM. All 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield during the race in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including Army Sgt. Michael A. Uvanni.

bigfrog104.com
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rome, NY
State
New York State
Rome, NY
Sports
City
Morrisonville, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Memorial Day Weekend#Memorial Service#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Nascar Salutes#Coca Cola#Army Sgt#Chevrolet#Fox Sports#Nascarsalutes#The Rome Sentinel#Nascar Com Salutes#Lynch Street#108th Infantry Regiment#Remembrance#Race#October#Sgt Uvanni#Sgt Frank Gonyea#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Army
Country
Iraq
News Break
Sports
Related
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

First black Eagle Scout in the country lived in Rome

The first Black Eagle Scout in the country is believed to have been a Boy Scout from Rome. His name was Hamilton Bradley, and he earned the Eagle Scout Award sometime before Dec. 19, 1919, the date his award was presented at a ceremony at Rome Free Academy. This historical...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Rome native Mariano to retire in 2022 from Norwich

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Longtime Norwich University Director of Athletics and Rome native Tony Mariano announced on Monday that he will retire in the spring of 2022. He will leave the university after 44 years, including the past 30 as the leader of the athletic department. He was inducted into the...
Rome, NYWKTV

Remember Brian

Rome, N.Y. - If you've driven along Route 46 in Rome near Elmer Hill Road recently, you may have asked yourself, who the heck is Brian?. There's a very large billboard that says 'Remember Brian'. It was put there by Steven Cornish, the brother of Brian Cornish, a life-long resident...
Utica, NYObserver-Dispatch

Utica-Rome Speedway's opening schedule delayed because of forecast

Utica-Rome Speedway's Grand-Reopening event will have to wait. The half-mile dirt track on Route 5 in Vernon planned to hold its grand reopening Friday night. However, due to "heavy rain" in the forecast, officials said in a news release the event has been postponed to Friday, May 14. Utica-Rome Speedway...
Vernon, NYWKTV

Utica-Rome Speedway postpones grand reopening due to weather

VERNON, N.Y. – The Utica-Rome Speedway had planned to hold its grand reopening Friday night, but due to rain in the forecast, it’s been postponed to next Friday, May 14. The venue will open at 5 p.m., with laps beginning at 6:45 p.m. and drivers will be off to the races at 7:30 p.m.