The Weeknd Takes Home 10 Billboard Music Awards; See All The Winners

“I’m so sick of seventeen / Where’s my fucking teenage dream? / If someone tells me one more time/ ‘Enjoy your youth,’ I’m gonna cry,” sings Olivia Rodrigo on the opener to her debut studio album Sour. This record became highly anticipated following the overnight success of her first single, “Drivers License”, which skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in January. The 17-year-old singer/songwriter, who first found fame as an actress with Disney on Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, stated that her first album takes the biggest influences from some of her favorite artists, such as Taylor Swift, No Doubt, the White Stripes, Kacey Musgraves, and Alanis Morissette. Not only does Rodrigo put her own spin on the eclectic sounds of her predecessors, she manages to create something uniquely and unabashedly her own simply by refusing to be anyone but the current version of herself—messy emotions and all.