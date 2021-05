There is an authenticity to Chris Stapleton’s Traveller that helps make it one of the great debut solo albums in modern country music. Stapleton put his heart and soul into the record, which was released on May 5, 2015. He wrote 12 of its 14 songs; plays electric guitar, acoustic guitar, mandolin, percussion; is the lead vocalist; and even sings harmony with himself on the album. “It could not be more me,” he said.