Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

The Italian outfit returned to its Maranello base on Monday morning to undertake a detailed investigation in to what happened to Leclerc before the start. The team had given Leclerc’s car and gearbox the all-clear in the hours before the race, but a left-rear driveshaft hub failed during a pre-race reconnaissance lap. With no time to repair the part before the start of the race, Leclerc had to withdraw from the event and not take up his pole position.