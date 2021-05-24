newsbreak-logo
Ferrari uncovers cause of Leclerc's Monaco driveshaft hub failure

By Jonathan Noble
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Italian outfit returned to its Maranello base on Monday morning to undertake a detailed investigation in to what happened to Leclerc before the start. The team had given Leclerc’s car and gearbox the all-clear in the hours before the race, but a left-rear driveshaft hub failed during a pre-race reconnaissance lap. With no time to repair the part before the start of the race, Leclerc had to withdraw from the event and not take up his pole position.

