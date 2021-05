Many people have plants in containers. Potted plants can be objects of art — both pot and plant — or they may hold favorite bulbs, coveted vegetables or a masterpiece of flowers and foliage, a living floral arrangement. Sometimes containers serve as an entire garden; other times they act as decor or focal points on decks, patios, garden paths or in garden beds. Whatever the purpose, containers both concentrate and highlight plants. They need to always look good and be productive. Great care may be lavished on them. With such a focus on appearance, containers have a few crucial needs to be aware of.