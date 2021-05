CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than 21,000 people in Cuyahoga County are without power as rain showers and strong winds continued to pummel the region as of Friday afternoon. FirstEnergy reported at 4:30 p.m. that the cities that have been hit the hardest are Cleveland (more than 4,100 without power), Fairview Park (more than 600), Lakewood (more than 11,000), Parma (more than 1,700), Parma Heights (more than 1,100) and Rocky River (more than, 1,000).