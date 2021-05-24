Episode 13 recap: "Wicked Tuna" crews relocate to find bites, land high-quality bluefin

As spring transitions to summer, Cape Ann Museum is turning its attention to art outside. To learn more about the museum’s growing sculpture collection, join its second hybrid lecture of the year, “Conversations with Contemporary Sculptors” in the courtyard on 27 Pleasant St. on May 21. Limited in-person tickets are available to hear directly from Chris Williams and Ken Hruby about their sculptures on view. On Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m., watch “Contemporary Plein Air” with Loren Doucette. The lectures will also be live-streamed for free on Vimeo and Facebook. On view from June 18 to July 30 at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at CAM Green will be the exhibition “Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Brad Story, and the Great Marsh.” Monnelly’s photographs and Story’s sculptures are both inspired by the North Shore seascapes, in particular the Great Marsh. Please reserve a timed entrance now at www.camuseum.eventbrite.com. Admission is $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors and students. Youth (under 18) and Museum members are free. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.