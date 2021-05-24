Serial Killer Falsely Confessed to Woman’s 1983 Rape and Murder — and Suspect Was Just Arrested

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, HSI Harlingen, Texas and Attaché Matamoros, Mexico coordinated the arrests of Megan Colone, 30, and Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, suspects in the murder of Rossana Delgado, of Bethlehem. A fifth suspect (previously identified in news releases by photographs) was located with Oscar Manuel Garcia and was identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 25 and a warrant was also taken for him in the murder of Rossana Delgado. Vega is a Cobb County resident. Georgia Bureau of Investigation said all three suspects were apprehended in Mexico and returned to the United States, and are currently in a Texas detention facility awaiting extradition to HSI Harlingen and Customs and Border Patrol oversaw the transport of the suspects to Texas detention facilities. All three are pending extradition proceedings to Georgia to face murder charges. Colone’s children were safely returned to the United States during these arrest operations.