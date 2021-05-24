newsbreak-logo
Cincinnati, OH

Kroger’s new fulfillment center up and running

By Josh Sosland
meatpoultry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — So far, so good. A week after the opening of the company’s first fulfillment center in partnership with Ocado Group, The Kroger Co. is pleased with how the initiative’s launch is unfolding, said Gary Millerchip, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Speaking May 19 at the BMO...

Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

New Food Rescue Org Celebrates 500K Pounds Of Food Diverted To Hungry

A local nonprofit has rescued half a million pounds of food headed for the dumpster, diverting it to food-insecure Cincinnatians instead. Last Mile Food Rescue launched in October with a one-year goal of rescuing about 350,000 pounds. Volunteer drivers use an Uber-like app to find grocery stores, restaurants and convenience...
Loveland, OHtelecompetitor.com

Cincinnati Bell Adds Another UniCity Smart City

Loveland, OH and Cincinnati Bell are partnering to bring smart city capabilities and free public WiFi to most of the city’s downtown. The service provider’s UniCity Smart City practice has deployed the technology to the area from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. “Cincinnati Bell has...
Cincinnati, OHbondbuyer.com

Public Finance Associate in Cincinnati, OH

Dinsmore & Shohl, a prominent national law firm with over 725 attorneys in 29 cities, has an immediate opportunity available for a Public Finance Associate in the Cincinnati office. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of 3 years of experience in public, municipal, or commercial finance. Responsibilities include serving as bond counsel, representing lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in a wide range of financial transactions, managing all levels of transactions through to closing, developing best practices, and utilizing all available resources to resolve legal issues and counsel clients. If you have strong general tax, corporate, or transactional experience and are interested in transitioning to public finance, we also encourage you to apply.
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

Hamilton County launching $2 million marketing campaign to boost tourism

The Hamilton County Commission is directing $2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to help revitalize the local tourism industry. The “Get Your Cincy On!” campaign, a multichannel marketing campaign, is a combined effort by the Commissioners, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, Cincinnati Regional Chamber and Cincinnati Experience to show locals and visitors how Cincinnati hotels, shops and restaurants are safely reopening.