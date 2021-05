(Vatican News NetworkPope Francis received European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the morning of May 22nd. During the meeting, which lasted nearly half an hour, the two sides talked about the tragic consequences of the epidemic, migration issues and the climate crisis, in addition to the recent developments in the situation in the Middle East. After his meeting with the Pope, President von der Leyen also met with Cardinal Ballin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary General of the Ministry of State of the Holy See and the Department of Relations in the Holy See.