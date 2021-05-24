‘Jellyfish jamboree.’ Sea of sticky, gelatinous blobs line Georgia beach, photos show

Edisto Beach officially has its first sea turtle nests for the season. The Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project reported via social media on May 15th that the first nests of Edisto’s sea turtle season had been spotted. The non-profit group is comprised of volunteers who patrol Edisto Beach each day, looking for recently-laid nests and then protecting them. The group also keeps counts of the number of nests laid each year, working with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to increase the number of sea turtle nests laid each year along South Carolina beaches.