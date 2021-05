PHOENIX — Another company committed to developing an electric vehicle is coming to Arizona. ElectraMeccanica broke ground on an 18-acre area not far from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company says 200 to 500 people will be employed at the eventual 235,000 square foot facility. Their task? At least some of them will work to assemble the brand's flagship electric vehicle dubbed “SOLO.” Its name derives from its single occupancy design.