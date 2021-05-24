Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC
Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com