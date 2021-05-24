newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booking Holdings Inc#Bkng#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Funds#Stock Investors#Equity#Investment Analysts#Channel Com#Copperleaf Capital Llc#Bokf Na#Schwab Charitable Fund#Tcw Group Inc#Wells Fargo Company#Wedbush#Peg#Thomson Reuters#The Priceline Group Inc#Calamos Advisors Llc#Bkng Shares#Bkng Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,182 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Several other hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,809 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $301,228.82 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to C at TheStreet

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Raised by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 92,219 North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 92,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,550 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 232.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.91% of Copart worth $2,285,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.