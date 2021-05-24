newsbreak-logo
Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,728 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.23.
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gannett were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,237,925 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of State Street worth $2,179,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 622 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BlackRock Inc. Buys 333,492 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of First Republic Bank worth $1,973,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.72% of KT worth $43,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,828 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $475.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.
The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.