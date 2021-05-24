newsbreak-logo
Civil Service Commission vacates Westfield’s termination of three firefighters, orders investigation of Chief Patrick Egloff’s alleged sexual harassment of multiple women

By Jim Russell
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
WESTFIELD – The state civil service commission’s Friday decision vacating the terminations of three city firefighters blasted the fire commission for tolerating a hostile work environment, the biased investigation of the trio by an outside lawyer the city hired – and ordered an independent investigation of sexual harassment claims by women against Chief Patrick Egloff.

