Gov. Updates Return to Work Safety Guidelines, Issues New Epidemic Order on Capacity Limits

Hy-Vee on Tuesday announced a change to its COVID-19 guidelines days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations on face coverings. “Given the CDC’s mask announcement on Friday, starting today Hy-Vee no longer requires fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” Hy-Vee said through a news release. “Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.”