Gov. Updates Return to Work Safety Guidelines, Issues New Epidemic Order on Capacity Limits
As promised during her press conference last week when she announced increased capacity limits for outdoor activities in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced updates to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) COVID-19 emergency rules as many employers return to in-person work, while also announcing an updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order, eliminating outdoor capacity limits and increasing indoor social gatherings to 50-percent capacity, which is set to take effect on June 1st.www.moodyonthemarket.com