Police: 3 children injured in hit-and-run crash

Wilmington- The Delaware State Police (DSP) arrested a woman for DUI after she was involved in a crash with a state police vehicle over the weekend. DSP Public Information Officer, Corporal/1 Jason Hatchell said the incident occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., when Troopers were dispatched to southbound I-95 in the area of Beech Street to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the roadway. Troopers located the vehicle and were attempting to remove the traffic hazard.