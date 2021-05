Several hundred thousands years ago, I was an aspiring motoring journalists and I was emailing just about any car magazine/newspaper I knew to get published. The best-selling car magazine in Italy had just launched its new website at the time and they decided to run a competition to mark the occasion, inviting readers to share a review of their own cars. The editorial team would then pick 12 winners to be featured on the website as well as in the paper magazine. The prize was a day at the track, with the editor in chef and two fast cars, to learn the tricks of the trade. I wrote a review on the Lotus Elise R, and won, and was invited to Balocco, the racetrack you see here in the pictures, to drive the Alfa Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde and the BMW 1 M Coupe.