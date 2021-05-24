Driving for the D.A.V.- Wausau American Legion Post 10

DAV Van and Driver Bill Udulutch.

(WAUSAU) William Udulutch of Kronenwetter spoke to the Wausau American Legion Post 10 veterans at Bunkers in Wausau on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Bill started driving for the local Disabled American Veterans Transportation Service in July of 2010 after retiring from the Rothschild Paper Mill. He completed an FBI background check, physical and fingerprinting before he was certified to be a D.A.V. driver.

Bill drives veterans to appointments about 3 days a month. His destinations include the VA Hospitals in Tomah, Madison and Milwaukee plus the VA Clinics in Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Appleton.

This is a volunteer job for Bill and he says that it the best job he has ever had without getting paid to do it. Bill enjoys his job which helps keeping our veterans healthy. He drives about 10,000 miles per year in the van which can hold up to 11 passenger’s pre-virus and is not wheel chair accessible. Now he safely transports up to two passengers per trip.

Bill has driven many veterans including paratroopers to submariners, the nephew of General Westmoreland and a veteran that went to school with Roy Roger’s son. He makes it a practice to wish the veteran well when he drops them off at their home. He also says that he hopes to see them again on their next trip to the VA. Bill has many stories to tell! Thankyou Bill for helping our veterans.

For more information about the free veteran transportation service contact Rose Williams, the coordinator of the van transportation system. Rose can be reached at 1-608-504-1313.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10