Opinion: Padres need to set an example on getting vaccinated

No excuse for any Fernando Tatis or Will Myers to have been on the injured list. Re “Padres’ Tatís, Myers test positive for COVID; three others out due to contact tracing” (May 11): The Padres management has repeatedly pushed the idea that this is the year the Padres will go for the pennant. And yet we have several major players including Fernando Tatís and Will Myers testing positive for COVID-19 and several others sidelined due to contact tracing.