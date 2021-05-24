newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, CA

Opinion: Padres need to set an example on getting vaccinated

By U-T Letters
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo excuse for any Fernando Tatis or Will Myers to have been on the injured list. Re “Padres’ Tatís, Myers test positive for COVID; three others out due to contact tracing” (May 11): The Padres management has repeatedly pushed the idea that this is the year the Padres will go for the pennant. And yet we have several major players including Fernando Tatís and Will Myers testing positive for COVID-19 and several others sidelined due to contact tracing.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Marcos, CA
Sports
San Marcos, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Vaccinations#Public Opinion#Healthy People#Important People#Covid#Polio#Immunizations#Valuable Players#Money#Procrastinators#Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
FDA
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Need a good reason to get vaccinated? How about no masks needed outdoors!

For the last year, you’ve been wearing a mask. It’s sweaty in the summer, it’s actually kind of nice in the winter, but it’s always there reminding you that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. Until recently, masks were one of the very best ways to avoid getting or spreading COVID-19. Those little paper masks and pieces of cloth saved lives. So thank you for wearing yours.
Lotterymanhattan-institute.org

People Need to Trust Vaccines — Not Be Bribed to Get Them

With just 59 percent of adults fully or partially vaccinated and the number of daily vaccinations falling, one supposed solution is to offer a financial reward — as much as a million dollars! — to get jabs. Turning public health into a lottery, though, is a stretch of medical ethics: People reluctant to get a shot should be persuaded, not bought off.
Healthabcnews4.com

Vaccines aren't needed to get kids back to school in the fall, says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the public school system will stop offering remote options in the fall and return full time to in-person learning, as Los Angeles public schools say they will also open five days a week. But with vaccines not currently approved for children, will that stand in the way of returning kids to school?
PharmaceuticalsCleveland News - Fox 8

Fauci: Vaccinated Americans may ‘not necessarily’ need to get booster shots

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.
HealthKVAL

Vaccines aren't needed to get kids back to school in the fall, says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the public school system will stop offering remote options in the fall and return full time to in-person learning, as Los Angeles public schools say they will also open five days a week. But with vaccines not currently approved for children, will that stand in the way of returning kids to school?
HealthWTGS

Vaccines aren't needed to get kids back to school in the fall, says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the public school system will stop offering remote options in the fall and return full time to in-person learning, as Los Angeles public schools say they will also open five days a week. But with vaccines not currently approved for children, will that stand in the way of returning kids to school?
Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Vaccines aren't needed to get kids back to school in the fall, says doctor

WASHINGTON (SBG) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says the public school system will stop offering remote options in the fall and return full time to in-person learning, as Los Angeles public schools say they will also open five days a week. But with vaccines not currently approved for children, will that stand in the way of returning kids to school?