DeSantis signs bill to curb big tech censorship in apparent nod to Trump's social media ban

National News Alert
 4 days ago

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(MIAMI) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to curb tech companies' ability to tamper with their ability to deplatform political candidates, in an alleged nod to President Donald Trump who has been banned from multiple social media platforms, according to WFLA

“What we’ve been seeing across the U.S. is an effort to silence, intimidate, and wipe out dissenting voices by the leftist media and big corporations," said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. "Today, by signing SB 7072 into law, Florida is taking back the virtual public square as a place where information and ideas can flow freely."

The legislation will grant Florida's election commission the ability to fine social media companies up to $250,000 a day for “deplatforming” any candidate for state office, and $25,000 per day for de-platforming candidates for non-statewide offices.

Floridians will also have the right to sue companies that have violated the law, win compensation funding and allows the state's attorney general to sue these companies.   

The bill, which passed the Florida House 77-38 and the Senate 23-17, has been criticized by prominent state Democrats. 

"This bill is a retaliation for the former presidential administration being banned from social media sites by spreading false information, inciting riots, sedition, and violence,” said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, who sought to kill the bill. 

“This session, we took action to ensure that ‘We the People’ — real Floridians across the Sunshine State — are guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley elites,” DeSantis said. “Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela. If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable.”

