Internet Reacts To Absurd News That Timothée Chalamet Will Star In A Willy Wonka ‘Origin Story’

By Cass Anderson, Connor Toole, Douglas Charles, Eric Ital, Grayson Weir, Jorge Alonso, Mark Harris, Matt Keohan, Nick Dimengo
BroBible
 4 days ago
Timothée Chalamet will star in a Willy Wonka origin story. Wonka will be helmed by Paddington director Paul King. Reboots and remakes, spin-offs and sequels: they’re, for better or for worse, the backbone of Hollywood these days. To think otherwise is to merely swim against the tide — it’s an exercise in futility.

