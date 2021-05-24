Atlanta Police conduct active shooter training at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are conducting an Active Shooter Training drill at the Georgia Aquarium tonight.

Baker Street will be shut down between Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Luckie Street and lanes will be closed on Luckie Street between Baker Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive. Police said traffic will be congested in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said there will be “an abundance of training-related activity in the area of the Georgia Aquarium.”

Police are advising anyone who hears anything suspicious or sees a heavy police presence in the area not to panic.

Atlanta Police have conducted similar trainings at Lenox Square in the past.

“This training is an extremely important part of the on-going training our officers participate in to remain prepared to respond to and address active shooter situations,” police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]