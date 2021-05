Welcome to the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Compliance (EDIC) at Ramapo College of New Jersey. The mission of EDIC is to advance a shared understanding and practice of equity, diversity, inclusion, and compliance as key components of the College’s Mission and Values. EDIC’s goal is to provide point and coordinate leadership for college-wide diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and to ensure the College’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in its policies, programs and community of students, faculty and staff.