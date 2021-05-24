newsbreak-logo
Combat Sports

When is Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul? Date, UK fight time and undercard

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will finally meet for their exhibition fight on June 6.

The pair announced in December that they would be facing off in the ring as part of a large spectacle that would mix the worlds of entertainment and boxing.

But after their initial February date was cancelled, they rescheduled for the summer, and now it really appears to be coming to fruition.

They met at a press conference earlier this month, and will now fight in Miami, Florida with a crowd of tens of thousands expected to attend.

The undercard, bizarrely, will feature a world title fight between Badou Jack and Jean Pascal in a highly-anticipated rematch of their controversial 2019 fight for the light heavyweight title.

Former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd also returns to the ring to face Luis Arias, who most recently fought Luke Keeler in 2019, in a 10-round bout

Here's everything you need to know about the big fight night

When is the fight?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEDIF_0a9RXQg500
Mayweather and Paul faced off at a press conference earlier this month (Image: JLN Photography/REX/Shutterstock)

The fight takes place on the strange fight night date of Sunday, June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It is expected to start in the early hours of Monday morning for British viewers, but ring walk times are not confirmed yet.

How to watch on TV and live stream

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office for a price of £16.95.

A digital PPV is also available from Fanmio, which costs £35.33 but includes a special event t-shirt with all purchases.

Undercard

Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack (WBA ‘regular’ light-heavyweight title fight)

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Adrian Benton vs Pedro Angel Cruz

Micky Scala vs Adam Ramirez

Dorian Khan vs Jonathan Conde

Viddal Riley vs Quintell Thompson

Odds

Floyd Mayweather 1/25

Logan Paul 12/1

Draw 25/1

Quotes corner

Logan Paul: "I think I’m going to go in there and decapitate him in the first round. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll go for the second and then the third, and the fourth.

"Who knows it could go the distance, but it’s going to be a f***ing show regardless.

“Anything can happen, mentally, I prepare for the best and I prepare for the worst.

"For those people telling me that it’s impossible, you’d be lying if you said there wasn’t a chance that I could beat him.

“Floyd came out of retirement, just to get re-retired, I’m about to beat the greatest fighter of all time.”

Floyd Mayweather: “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million. I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100million or more."

Mayweather has also accused Paul and his brother Jake of disrespecting him, saying: “It’s one thing to sell a fight, and people can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do, is disrespect me,”

