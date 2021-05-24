ANOTHER Iconic Disneyland Ride Is Closing for Refurbishment!

Disneyland Resort is finally reopen for guests but for some of us, that's not quite enough. What's even more exciting then being able to go back to Disneyland is being able to experience something entirely new in the parks, and that will happen when Avengers Campus finally opens at Disney California Adventure on June 2. The big new attraction that will open along with the new land is called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and it will allow guests to live out their dreams of being Spider-Man by using web shooters to take out an army of rampaging Spider Bots. However, it turns out that for those guests willing to spend a little money, they'll be able to do a lot more.