In the opening credits of , Carole King sings, “If you’re out on the road, feeling lonely and so cold/ All you have to do is call my name, and I’ll be there on the next train.” For the past two years, I’ve been on the campaign trail, moving from state to state in order to win a Democratic White House and Senate. Through many long hours of cold calling voters, I kept the television on as background noise. As an organizer, I relied on the early 2000s feminist TV show Gilmore Girls to help me feel comforted and safe. When I was on the road and voters were telling me to get lost (or using slightly more colorful language), I’d ground myself in Stars Hollow.