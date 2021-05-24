FIRST LOOK at the Map for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort!
We're just a few days away from the grand opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure!. Marvel fans all over are getting pumped to hang out with all their favorite characters, try delicious eats from the movies, and walk in the footsteps of the Avengers themselves. Throughout the past few weeks and months, Disney has slowly been releasing more information on this new land, and today, we FINALLY got a look at the guide map!