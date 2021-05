Disneyland is getting a little more magical with the opening of an Avengers Campus in the heart of California Adventure Park — and there are so many on-theme bites and sips to keep you fed and hydrated like a superhero. Disneyland's Avengers Campus food and drink offerings include everything from a Pingo Doce soda to a Particle Fizz hard seltzer so you can really lean into the spirit of the new campus. All you need is your very own Infinity Gauntlet (which you can get, BTW), and you’ll be ready to channel your inner Iron Man during your visit.