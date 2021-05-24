Ben Affleck’s ‘Jenny From the Block’ Accessory Seemingly Returns During 2021 J.Lo Reunion

On July 24, 1969, Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born. J.Lo is an American entertainer, vocalist, and dancer who also goes by the moniker J.Lo. Lopez first appeared on In Living Color in 1991 as a Fly Girl dancer, and she remained a regular dancer until 1993 when she decided to pursue a career in acting. Lopez made history as the first Latin entertainer to earn more than $1 million for a film when she played Selena in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name. She went on to star in Anaconda in 1997 and Out of Sight in 1998, and she has since established herself as one of the highest-paid Latin entertainers in the world. Lopez is viewed as a mainstream society symbol and is frequently depicted as a triple danger performer.