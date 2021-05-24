newsbreak-logo
Ben Affleck's 'Jenny From the Block' Accessory Seemingly Returns During 2021 J.Lo Reunion

It looks like things are becoming serious between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Since late April, the former couple has been seen together on several occasions, even taking an alleged vacation together earlier in May. Representatives for the stars did not return our past requests for comment on their relationship, but romance rumors continued over the weekend of May 21, when the two were seen in Miami together.

