Obituaries

Duane A. Smith

Mahoning Matters
 4 days ago
PERRYSBURG — Duane A. Smith, 80, passed away at home April 22. He was born June 21, 1940 in Kinsman, the son of Keith and Betty Smith. He was a 1958 graduate of Vernon High School. He graduated from Anderson College in 1966 and Anderson School of Theology in 1969.

