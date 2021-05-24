newsbreak-logo
One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Helped Harry Styles Feel Comfortable Wearing Nail Polish

By Elana Rubin
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago
When One Direction started, Harry Styles was only 16 years old, and Louis Tomlinson was 18. The teen boys clearly did a ton of growing up while part of the band. They found their own identities as well as their style and fashion tastes. Even though many know Styles now as a gender-bending fashion trendsetter, there was a time when he was scared to wear nail polish. Turns out, Tomlinson helped Styles feel comfortable wearing nail polish in the first place.

