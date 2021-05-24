Advancing mental health research goes beyond clinical trials

Even the smallest of secrets can eat away at us. Hiding that one family secret from your partner, or not telling your closest friend crucial information they should know about someone else can take unimaginable tolls on us over time. Despite our reasons for wanting to withhold them, choosing to not reveal a secret to even our closest friends can be an unhealthy way of hiding yourself from others. Concealing certain behaviors, memories, or pieces of information can us to feel overwhelmed with feelings of shame and embarrassment — sensations that we inflict on ourselves instead of “burdening” others.