Adna senior pitcher Haley Rainey, the reigning Central 2B League MVP, is now back-to-back MVP after the C2BL released its all-league teams on Sunday. Rainey led the defending 2B state champion Pirates to an 18-0 record and a district championship victory on May 1. In the circle this year, Rainey posted a 0.55 ERA with 90 strikeouts, four earned runs and 17 hits in 51 innings. At the plate, she hit .575 with 23 hits and five home runs in 40 at-bats.