Public Health

Fact-check: Did India's COVID cases plummet after hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin use?

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGateway Pundit: “COVID cases in India plummet after government promotes ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine use.”. Here's why: On May 17, the New York Times reported that the coronavirus crisis was so severe in India, with about 23 million infections confirmed, that the country was accounting for more than half of the world’s daily COVID-19 cases.

www.statesman.com
Reuters

India's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns

CHENNAI, May 17 (Reuters) - India’s electricity use fell 6.2% during the first half of May compared with the second half of April, government data showed, as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by states across the country stifled power demand. Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units...
India variant: Matt Hancock's Covid claim fact-checked

There has been growing scrutiny of the government's decision to put India on the red list, weeks after neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh. They were placed on the list on 9 April and India was added on the 23 April - days after Boris Johnson cancelled his trade visit to the country.
India’s Covid cases cross 2.5 crore

India’s total coronavirus cases have surged past the 25 million mark, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 4,329, reports Al Jazeera online. India becomes the world’s second nation after the United States to pass the grim milestone. The...
Ivermectin crushes Delhi cases

Just three weeks after adding Ivermectin, Delhi now leads India out of the deadly second surge of the COVID pandemic. Cases that had peaked at 28,395 on April 20 plummeted nearly 80% to just 6,430 on May 15. Deaths peaked May 4, and now they are also down 25%. On...
WHO seeks more data on China's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine

Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking more data on China's Sinovac Biotech-made COVID-19 vaccine, named CoronaVac, as it weighs whether to authorise a second Chinese vaccine under international pressure to help distribute more shots. The global health body for more details regarding the safety...
EU Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Adolescents

The European Commission has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the pool of those eligible to be inoculated, following similar approvals in the United States and Canada. The commission made the announcement Friday after the European Union's medical regulator, the European Medicines...
Fact Check: CDC Did NOT Quietly Release Data Showing 7 Out Of 10 Americans Are Declining The COVID-19 Vaccine

Did the CDC quietly release data showing that 7 out of 10 Americans are declining the COVID-19 vaccine? No, that's not true: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50.1% of the total population, or 166,388,129 people, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.2% of the total population, or 133,532,544 people, were fully vaccinated as of this writing.
Fact Check: Fauci 'Project Manager' Did NOT Confess To Creating COVID-19

Did Dr. Anthony Fauci's "project manager" confess to creating COVID-19? No, that's not true: The claim is based on an old interview with Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global environmental health organization. The video that purportedly includes his admission only shows Daszak talking about coronavirus research; he says nothing about creating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. What's more, although the possibility that the new virus came from a lab cannot be ruled out, experts have independently arrived at the conclusion that the preponderance of available evidence indicates it mutated naturally, spreading from animals to humans.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen since June last year. It's sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, life in America has largely resumed. Health experts credit the rollout of vaccines to a dramatic turnaround since January. But they also cautioned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely extinguish the virus. President Joe Biden is trying to convince people to sign up for shots by hitting on an upbeat message that vaccines offer a return to normal life.
Reuters

Fact Check-Turnaround on CDC face mask guidance based on reduction of COVID-19 cases and vaccine efficacy

A viral tweet claims the latest change in the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for fully vaccinated people is proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is a lie. This allegation is untrue: the update, which allows people who have been fully vaccinated to ditch their face masks in most places, was based on scientific evidence and healthcare milestones cited by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
British Model Dies Several Days After Getting Vaccinated for COVID

There’s a lot of fuss going on when it comes to COVID vaccines, as a lot of people are still not convinced of the efficiency of the drugs. And what happened to a British model who recently died only a few days after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus represents a new reason for some sceptics to maintain their position.
Fact Check: FDA Briefing Documents Do NOT Prove Moderna COVID Vaccine Causes Death And Autoimmune Disease

Do the briefing documents filed in support of Moderna's application for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permission for its COVID-19 vaccine say it causes death and autoimmune disease? No, that's not true: The FDA had, as of May 26, 2021, documented no cases in which death or autoimmune disease onset that coincided with Moderna vaccination was caused by the vaccine. Correlation, as scientists often caution, is not causation.
Fact Check: Video About COVID-19 Recycles Disproven Claims And Decontextualized Information About Testing, Treatments And The Vaccines

Does a video about COVID-19 present only factual and proven statements about the disease and the COVID-19 vaccines? No, that's not true: It recycles claims that have been disproven and leaves out important context. For example, the video alleges that the vaccines aren't really vaccines, that they're experimental, that certain therapies exist to prevent COVID-19 and that the PCR tests used to detect the virus are basically useless. Expert medical opinion, as well as previous debunks, refute those claims.
FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

While much has been written about the various COVID-19 vaccines (prevention), including here are Speaking of Research, less emphasis has been placed on the treatment of COVID-19 patients—both earlier on in the pandemic and even at present. Part of this relates to some inherent skepticism of the value of using existing treatments for a new emergent disease. One of the primary issues with using drugs whose safety profile has not been extensively tested in relation to a new disease, is the potential for harm to the patient. However, in a time of crisis, with, to date, ~3.5 million deaths globally, some physicians have argued that they have failed in utilizing combination approaches to drugs to help individuals with severe COVID manage their symptoms and have testified before congress about this tragic failure. While we are unlikely to adjudicate these issues at this venue, it is worth mentioning if only to again highlight how partisan politics which sidelines science can lead to the catastrophic loss of life.
UNICEF signs Sputnik V vaccine agreement as COVAX appeals for 1B doses

UNICEF has signed an agreement with Human Vaccine, a subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, for supply of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The must-read weekly newsletter for exclusive global health news and insider insights. The agreement allows UNICEF to access up to 220 million doses of the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Britain OKs use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LONDON — The U.K. has authorized for use another coronavirus vaccine amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections as the variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson...