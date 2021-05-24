newsbreak-logo
Rapides Parish, LA

Rapides Parish designated natural disaster area

By LDAF
kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated Rapides Parish as a primary natural disaster area. Producers who suffered losses caused by the winter storm and ice that occurred from Feb. 15-21, 2021, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

