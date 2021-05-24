Rapides Parish designated natural disaster area

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Thursday was 15.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of secondary roads near the river and its tributaries begins, including Ashmore Road. Strothers Crossing Road near Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have several feet of water over them and subject to washouts. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 15.2 Thu 7 pm CDT 15.5 15.1 14.6