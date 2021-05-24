newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Champions League final: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola 'could not care less' about referee

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he "could not care less" that Antonio Mateu Lahoz will referee the Champions League final on Saturday despite his history with the official. The Spaniard sent Guardiola off in the Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool in 2018. After the match, Guardiola said the...

Pep Guardiola
Thomas Tuchel
Europe
Premier League
Scotland
Champions League
Liverpool F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
