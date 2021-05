The Supreme Court has narrowly ruled in favor of oil companies seeking to avoid liability for the costs of climate change, but litigation in this case, brought by the city of Baltimore, and in cases brought by states and municipalities across the country, is expected to continue. The 7-1 majority sent the case back to the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to reconsider Big Oil’s efforts to have the suits heard in federal court, where they believe they will find a friendlier audience.